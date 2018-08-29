TV news crew almost run over at crime scene (Image Provided/CNN) [ + - ] Video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CNN) — A TV news crew experienced scary moments Tuesday morning.

Reporter Krystal Story was covering a shooting live for affiliate KDRO when a vehicle plowed through the crime scene.

Story was not hurt.

The cameraman, Pete Miller, was grazed by the vehicle's side mirror but is OK.

Police said the driver of that vehicle was trying to get around other cars in the area when the accident happened. They emphasized the news crew was not targeted.

The unidentified driver was facing several charges including careless driving, driving through a barricade and driving without a license.