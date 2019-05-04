Tyson chicken strip products recalled due to possible metal contamination

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Provided Photo/USDA)

(WISH) -- U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday that Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling nearly 12 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products.

The products may be contaminated with extraneaous materials, specifically pieces of metal.

The chicken strips were produced between Oct. 1, 2018 and March 8, 2019. They have "Use By Dates" of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020. An establishment number of "P-7221" can be found on the back of the product packages.

The products were distributed nationwide and to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The USDA said the recall came after two consumers said they found extraneous material in the products.

To view a complete chart of the products subject to recall, click here.