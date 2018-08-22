WATCH: Raccoon with head stuck in can gets help from firefighters Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters help raccoon with can on head. (Provided Photo/WFLA via Pasco Fire Rescue Facebook page) [ + - ] Video

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) - A fire rescue crew in Pasco County took time Tuesday morning to rescue a critter in need of help.

Firefighters from Station 11 in New Port Richey say they were just returning from a call when they found a raccoon behind their fire station with its head stuck inside a can.

The firefighters quickly worked out a plan to help the raccoon and were able to safely capture him after just a few minutes. The crew then cut the can to free the animal's head before returning it to the wild.

The adorable rescue was captured on camera and posted to the Pasco County Fire Rescue Facebook page.