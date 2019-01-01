What to do on National Hangover Day

(CNN) - Depending on how hard you're celebrating Monday night, you may or may not be observing national hangover day on Tuesday.

National Hangover Day is each year on Jan. 1. It's the day when you're likely feeling the effects of all that champagne you drank while ringing in the new year.

You know the symptoms: exhaustion, pounding headache and nausea.

If that sounds like you on Tuesday, observe National Hangover Day by getting a lot of rest, order dinner in and rehydrate with healthy fluids.