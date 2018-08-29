You can be fined or jailed for cussing in Myrtle Beach Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Myrtle Beach. (Provided Photo/WCMH) [ + - ] Video

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WCMH) – You might want to watch your mouth if you plan on taking a trip to Myrtle Beach.

In the City of Myrtle Beach, it is illegal to publicly use profanity. A violation of the ordinance could result in a fine or some time in jail.

The rule is a part of the city’s disorderly conduct ordinance.

(b) It shall be unlawful for any person within the city limits to intentionally engage in any act or conduct inciting public disorder or a breach of the peace in light of the surrounding circumstances of time, place or nearness of other persons, including but not limited to acts or conduct characterized: (1) By making, uttering or directing toward another person any lewd, obscene or profane or libelous expletive or epithets or "fighting" words, which as a matter of common knowledge, when addressed to the ordinary citizen are inherently likely to provoke violent reactions, including but not limited to calls, threats and invitations to immediately engage in physical violence, fisticuffs, duel or personal combat;

Lt. Bryan Murphy with Myrtle Beach Police Department told Myrtle Beach Online a person would violate the ordinance if he or she uses language to “provoke a violent reaction from another person.”

“We encourage everyone to avoid violating this ordinance by speaking to others with the same respect and kindness you deserve,” Murphy said.

According to Myrtle Beach Online, 289 tickets were issued for profane language citations in 2017, collecting $22,161 in fines.

Sleeping or lying down on the boardwalk is also illegal in Myrtle Beach. Twenty-six people were fined in 2017.