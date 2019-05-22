Zoo euthanizes flamingo hit by rock thrown by child

MIAMI, FL - MAY 15: Flamingoes are seen at Jungle Island as Florida Governor Rick Scott announces that the number of tourists visiting the state for the first three months of 2017 was about 31.1 million people on May 15, 2017 in Miami, Florida. The number of tourists is a new record, up 2.5 percent from the same time in 2016. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Officials at a zoo in Illinois had to euthanize a flamingo after it was struck by a rock thrown by a child.

Director Jay Tetzloff told The Pantagraph in an email that a juvenile guest accidentally injured the bird on Monday by "skipping a rock into the habitat" at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington.

Tetzloff says the rock broke the flamingo's leg, and the staff determined the best course of action was to euthanize the bird.

Tetzloff says the zoo is working with the child's family "to move forward."

He says the zoo sees no need to change the layout.