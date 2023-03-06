Search
1, 2…3 and to the 4…Snoop Dogg rolling into Indianapolis

by: Jason Ronimous
Indianapolis (WISH) — Rapper Snoop Dogg has announced a trip to Indianapolis in July.

The High School Reunion Tour will hit Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 20. The concert is part of a 33 city tour announced today.

Joining Snoop will be Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner featuring special guest DJ Drama.

Ticket presale starts Tuesday, March 7. Sales to the general public begin Friday March 10 at 9am on ticketmaster.com.

