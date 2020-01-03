1 Carmel carjacking suspect in custody, search underway for second suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in custody following a Friday morning carjacking in Carmel, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. However, the search continues for a second suspect.

Police said around 7:30 a.m., officers learned that a vehicle had been carjacked in Carmel. The stolen sport utility vehicle’s GPS tracked the vehicle near 27th Street and Capitol Avenue, where officers attempted to stop the SUV.

The suspect refused to comply and continued on 27th and Paris streets where both suspects jumped out and ran from the vehicle. Police were able to apprehend one of the suspects almost immediately.

Carmel police have identified the apprehended suspect as Marcus Pryor, 19, of Indianapolis. He is facing preliminary charges of armed robbery, auto theft, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and theft

The second suspect remains at large.

While police said there were no injuries, an IMPD vehicle was damaged. IMPD said that when the suspect jumped out of the stolen SUV, they left the vehicle in reverse and it backed into an officer’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or Crime Stoppers at 317-215-5900.