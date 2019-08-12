1 critical, 1 stable after shootings on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are in the hospital after shootings Sunday night on the city’s near northwest side.

The shootings happened near 29th and MLK streets around 9 p.m.

Police responded to the 600 block of Udell Street, where a male victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Then a second call came in a few blocks north on Eugene Street. A male victim at that scene was stable and also taken to an area hospital, according to police.

Indianapolis metropolitan police said it was not clear Sunday night whether the incidents were related.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.