1 critical, 6 others injured in separate shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven people were injured in separate shootings Friday night into Saturday morning across Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Investigators say one person is in critical condition, while the other 6 are stable.

The first shooting took place just before midnight Saturday in the 3400 block of Beeler Avenue, near 34th Street and Moller Road on the near northwest side. The second happened at midnight Saturday in the 6100 block of Laurel Hill Drive on the northeast side.

Both people injured in these shootings were said to be in stable condition.

The following 4 shootings were reported as walk-in persons shot at either Community East Hospital or Eskenazi Hospital Friday night into Saturday morning.

One person at Community East was last said to be in critical condition. All others were said to be stable.

The 7th shooting happened sometime around 5 a.m. Saturday. IMPD officers responded to the 5800 block of La Fleur Court. That is in a residential area off South Arlington Avenue and Thompson Road on the southeast side.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. They were also said to be in stable condition.

Investigators have not shared the names of any suspects.

This story has been updated to correct the number of people injured in shootings.