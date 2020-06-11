1 critically injured after shots fired inside Castleton Square mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was critically injured after shots were fired inside Castleton Square mall Thursday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Genae Cook, shots were fired inside the mall located at 6020 E. 82nd St. some time before 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

That’s on the city’s northeast side near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Allisonville Road.

A victim was located and is considered in critical condition.

News 8’s Demie Johnson spoke with two employees at the mall after shots were fired inside. She shared more information live on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.