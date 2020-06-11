News

1 critically injured after shots fired inside Castleton Square mall

(WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was critically injured after shots were fired inside Castleton Square mall Thursday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Genae Cook, shots were fired inside the mall located at 6020 E. 82nd St. some time before 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

That’s on the city’s northeast side near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Allisonville Road.

A victim was located and is considered in critical condition.

News 8’s Demie Johnson spoke with two employees at the mall after shots were fired inside. She shared more information live on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Why you might want to think twice about smoking weed during the COVID-19 outbreak

Medical /

Warm and dry to end the work week

Weather /

Indiana’s US Rep. Banks: If students not back in classrooms by Sept. 8, schools to lose funding

Politics /

OneZone names new president

Inside INdiana Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.