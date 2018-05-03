1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead and two other people were hospitalized following a crash in Monroe County Tuesday evening.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 3500 block of South Rockport Road just after 9:30 p.m. for a crash with injury.

After arriving on scene, deputies determined that a 2000 Honda motorcycle, driven by Russell Bright, was traveling southbound on Rockport Road when it crossed the center line.

The motorcycle then proceeded to hit a 2015 Yamaha moped, driven by Jessica Hamilton, head-on. Olivia Hamilton was a passenger on the moped.

All three people were ejected from their vehicles. No one was wearing a helmet.

Jessica Hamilton was pronounced dead on the scene by responding medical personnel.

Olivia Hamilton was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital and then later Methodist Hospital and is now listed in stable condition.

Bright was also taken IU Health Bloomington Hospital and then to Methodist Hospital. He is said to be in critical condition.