1 dead, 3 injured after chairlift breaks, falls into Lake Freeman

(Video from WLFI)

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH/WLFI) – One person died Friday night when a chairlift collapsed and fell down a steep embankment into Lake Freeman, authorities said.

It happened around 7 p.m. Friday on Stone Drive

Monticello Fire Department Assistant Chief Craig Green said the three survivors were flown to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Several homes along the lake have steep drops to the shoreline and people use chairlifts to get to and from boats and docks. Due to the complexity of the rescue, Green said, several fire departments and Indiana conservation officers were called to help.

Lake Freeman is location about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.