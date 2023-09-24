1 dead, 5 other people injured in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man is dead and five other people are injured after overnight gun violence in the city.

The most recent shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. Police were called to South Meridian Street, just south of Monument Circle for shots fired not far from busy bars and restaurants.

Police say two men were found with gunshot wounds at the scene and were sent to the hospital in critical condition. IMPD detained four people at the scene for questioning.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

On Saturday night IMPD says a man was killed and another man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on the south west side. It happened at a home on Maywood Road just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police have not released any other details about the victims and have not said what led up to the shooting. As of Sunday morning, no one was under arrest.

IMPD says two other people were shot on the north east side at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

It happened on Keystone avenue, near 38th Street. Police say both victims are stable, however they did not release any other details about the victims.

As of Sunday morning it was not clear what led up to the shooting and no arrests had been made.