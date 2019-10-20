2 found dead after house fire on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people have died after a house fire on the city’s west side, authorities say.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, a fire broke out in a home in the 600 block of Laclede Street before 6 a.m. Sunday.

WTFD, @Decaturtwpfire and @SPEEDWAYFIRE are in the scene of a working residence fire in the 600 Block of Laclede St. Firefighters have located 1 deceased male inside the residence. pic.twitter.com/2QZnVPNGn6 — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) October 20, 2019

Firefighters found two people dead inside the home.

“The home was reported as a vacant with possible squatters living inside,” the Wayne Township Fire Department said in a Tweet.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.