2 found dead after house fire on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people have died after a house fire on the city’s west side, authorities say.
According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, a fire broke out in a home in the 600 block of Laclede Street before 6 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters found two people dead inside the home.
“The home was reported as a vacant with possible squatters living inside,” the Wayne Township Fire Department said in a Tweet.
It is unclear at this time what caused the fire. An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.