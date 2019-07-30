1 dead after shooting at Capitol Ave. near 30th St.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 6:45 p.m. July 30, 2019, for a “person shot” just north of the intersection of West 30th Street and North Capitol Avenue. (WISH Photo/Julia Deng)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night near downtown, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 6:45 p.m. for a “person shot” just north of the intersection of West 30th Street and North Capitol Avenue. That’s a commercial and residential area just north of downtown.

IMPD did not immediately indicate whether a suspect is being sought or if people in the area are in danger. Information about the victim also was not immediately available. Homicide detectives were heading to the location.

