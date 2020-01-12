Home/Crime Watch 8, Latest News, Local, News/IMPD investigating 10th homicide of the year after man dies in shooting on northwest side

IMPD investigating 10th homicide of the year after man dies in shooting on northwest side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Bastille Lane Sunday morning just before 3:30.

Authorities say officers were called to the area after someone reported needing help. Upon arrival, officers found a man who appeared to be shot. EMS was called to the scene and the was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

IMPD public information officer Aaron Hamer confirmed to News 8 that the deadly shooting marks the 10th homicide in the city of Indianapolis this year.

An investigation is ongoing.

