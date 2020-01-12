IMPD investigating 10th homicide of the year after man dies in shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Bastille Lane Sunday morning just before 3:30.

Authorities say officers were called to the area after someone reported needing help. Upon arrival, officers found a man who appeared to be shot. EMS was called to the scene and the was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

IMPD public information officer Aaron Hamer confirmed to News 8 that the deadly shooting marks the 10th homicide in the city of Indianapolis this year.

An investigation is ongoing.