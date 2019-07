INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s near north side Tuesday night.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 400 block of East 38th Street around 6:10 p.m. when police said an argument between neighbors later erupted into gunfire, leaving one man dead.

It is not yet known what the argument was over.

Police said the other neighbor has been detained for questioning.

Victim information has yet to be released.

The investigation remains ongoing.