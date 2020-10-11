1 dead in double shooting on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a double shooting on the city’s southwest side, marking the third homicide in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 7100 block of Vedder Place, in an apartment complex near Thompson Road and Kentucky Avenue, around 6:26 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.

They found two people shot, one in serious condition and one in critical condition, Sgt. Grace Sibley with IMPD Public Affairs said in an email. One of the victims later died, she said.

No information about the identities of the people shot or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

Earlier Sunday, a man was found fatally stabbed outside a Subway restaurant near 38th and Illinois streets. Around the same time, a woman was found unconscious in a car that crashed into a building. She was suffering a gunshot wound and died, police said.

News 8 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.