1 dead in hit-and-run at State Road 135, Thompson Road

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian has died in what police are calling a hit-and-run Thursday night on the south side.

Medics were called to a cardiac arrest report about 7:15 p.m. Thursday at East Thompson Road and State Road 135.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers at the scene said a passerby found a body in the intersection, which was shut down for an investigation. They do not have a description of the vehicle involved. Officers were trying to reconstruction the hit-and-run to gain information.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

