1 dead in shooting at east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a gas station on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the BP gas station located at 2936 N. Mitthoeffer Road around 3:41 p.m. Monday on a report of a person shot.

Police arrived to a find the victim shot inside a red car. Detectives are investigating whether the victim was shot at the gas station or at a different location, according to Officer Michael Hewitt with IMPD Public Affairs.

The victim was in critical condition at the scene but later died at IU Health Methodist Hospital, Hewitt said.

The victim has since been identified as 20-year-old Jeshon Che Cameron.