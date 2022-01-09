News

1 dies in crash on icy street on edge of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died Saturday afternoon in a crash on an icy and wet road on the border of Terre Haute, the Vigo County sheriff said.

Deputies were called about 1:30 p.m. Saturday to Clinton Street just north of Park Avenue. That’s northeast of downtown Terre Haute.

A sport utility vehicle going north crashed into a southbound minivan, and a passenger in the SUV died in the crash, said a Facebook post from Sheriff John Plasse.

The passenger’s identity was not being released until family notification is made, the sheriff said.

He said icy and wet roads contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.