1 ejected in I-65 crash involving 2 semis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indiana State Police are investigating after one person was ejected from their vehicle during a crash on I-65 northbound Wednesday.

It happened in on I-65 near 52nd Street. The highway was expected to be closed through 9:30 p.m., Indiana Department of Transportation said on its website. That was later revised to 11:30 p.m.

Officials said that two semis were involved in the crash.

It is not known what led up to the crash.

The extent of the injuries to the victim that was ejected have not yet been made clear.

All northbound lanes were closed for several hours during clean up.