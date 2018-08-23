1 hit by vehicle, 1 shot on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people were injured in a violence incident on the city’s north side early Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the area of West 38th Street and North Capitol Avenue at approximately 12:45 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a vehicle drove upon the sidewalk in order to intentionally hit an individual.

That person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say another person in that same car was shot. That person was taken to the hospital in good condition.

No further information has been released about the incident.