1 hurt in crash of car, semitruck-tanker on I-465

The Decatur Township Fire Department's tactical team was called to a crash at 4:42 p.m. Jan. 25, 2024, on I-465 eastbound just west of the Mann Road interchange. (Provided Photo/Decatur Township Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person in a car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a Thursday afternoon crash with a semitractor-tanker on I-465, the Decatur Township Fire Department reports.

The department’s tactical team was called to the crash at 4:42 p.m. Thursday, according to the computer-aided dispatch system for Marion County.

Two left lanes of I-465 eastbound were blocked between Mooresville Road and Mann Road, which is just west of the Mann Road interchange on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The road was cleared by 6 p.m. Thursday, Indiana Department of Transportation’s online TrafficWise map showed.

Megan Thiele, a division chief with the fire department, told News 8 that crews worked about 10 minutes to free the person from the car. The semi driver was not hurt. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Thiele didn’t provide any additional information on the crash.

The department provided photos from the crash scene.