1 in serious condition following east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in serious condition following a Friday morning shooting on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened in the area of East 30th and Stuart streets just after 5:30 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a woman was shot multiple times in the legs.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition. However, police now say the woman is in stable condition.

Officers say there is no apparent connection between this shooting and Thursday morning’s shooting in the 2800 block of Stuart Street.