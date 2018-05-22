1 killed, 1 hurt in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a shooting on the city’s east side Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Post Road.

According to police, a man and a woman were both shot.

The woman was shot in the foot, while the man was shot several times and transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police later confirmed that the man died.

The male victim was later identified by the Marion Co. Coroner as 24 year old Delmar Harrell.

The female is said to be in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released.