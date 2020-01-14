1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed and a second person was hurt in a Bartholomew County crash Tuesday morning, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 17000 block of State Road 46. State police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting says Ethan Nielsen, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. Nolting says Nielsen died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Toxicology is pending.

The person injured was flown to Indianapolis for treatment of injuries.