1 man dead, another seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a vehicle struck two men, leaving one dead in Madison County.

It happened on County Road 600 West just south of County Road North around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Preliminary investigations showed an SUV heading northbound struck two men that were doing work on a bridge that crosses the White River. David Kirk, 58, was killed in the crash. Brandon Gwynneville, 39, was airlifted to the hospital with pelvic and leg injuries.

The driver of the SUV was identified as 65-year-old Raymond Cain Jr.

It has not yet been determined if drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.