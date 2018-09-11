1 rescued, 1 hurt in downtown building collapse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were in a downtown building being renovated Monday afternoon when they heard a loud crack.

That noise came moments before a portion of the building gave way, Indianapolis Fire Department said on Monday night on its Twitter account.

The department’s collapse team was called about 5:30 p.m. to 845 N. Illinois St.

The crew rescued an uninjured man who was in the building when it gave way. His co-worker exited the building and was OK.

One firefighter was slightly injured.

The fire department did not identify the workers or the firefighter in its Twitter posts.

The building formerly housed Welworth Lock Co.

Illinois Street at 9 p.m. remained one lane in the vicinity of the building, and Ninth Street next to the building remained closed.