1 shot, killed on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has been shot and killed on the city’s near northeast side Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of North Sherman Drive just after 5 a.m.

Police arrived on scene and discovered the adult male victim, an employee of the nearby gas station.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 50-year-old Sheriff Jallow.

Jallow was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.

The details leading up to and the surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. However, police did say that it was not a robbery of the convenience store.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.