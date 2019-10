Scene of a shooting on Plaza Lane on Oct. 11, 2018. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in serious condition after a shooting on the city’s north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the 8200 block of Plaza Lane for a report of a person shot.

Police said the incident started as an altercation between two individuals which then escalated into a shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The other person is currently being questioned by police.