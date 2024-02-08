1-year-old consumed THC edible at Indiana daycare, teachers charged

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Two teachers at the “Just Be Kids Learning Center” in Lebanon, Ind. face felony charges after allowing a child in their care to consume an edible containing THC, police say.

A parent contacted Lebanon police on January 16 after becoming concerned about their 1-year-old child acting unusual. A THC test at Payton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis tested positive.

Police say they notified the Indiana Department of Child Services to address the allegations.

As part of the investigation, police say they interviewed staff members at the “Just Be Kids Learning Center” daycare and discovered that two staff members had attempted to consume an edible containing THC while in the classroom.

Police say part of the edible was left within the child’s reach and the child consumed a portion of it.

Teachers Paige Wilson and Stella Latham of Lebanon were charged with Neglect of a Dependent, a level 6 felony.