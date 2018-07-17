1 year since sketch of suspect, police stay tight-lipped on Delphi girls’ murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – Tuesday marked one year since police released a sketch of the suspect in the murders of two teenage girls — Abby Williams and Libby German — in Carroll County.

Detectives are still looking for whoever killed the girls in February 2017.

Officers released the sketch months after they revealed a screenshot from a video that Libby took before she died and an audio clip of a voice saying “down the hill.”

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said police do not plan to release the rest of the video.

“Because we are afraid if we release too much more of it, that it could actually tip the bad guy, so to speak, off,” Riley said. “We want to keep that person, I guess, still shaking, still thinking. All we need is just that one good tip to come out.”

Riley said a team of four to five local, state and federal officers are actively working the case.

Abby’s mom, Anna Williams, will not get to drop her daughter off next month for what would the first day of her sophomore year.

“It’s been a long summer. It’s been a long 17 months and it’s not getting any easier. School is going to start and the kids are driving now, and we aren’t having to do all of that. I’d give a lot to be able to do that this year,” Williams said.

Libby’s grandpa, Mike Patty, is working with the community to create the Abby and Libby Memorial Park. He’s hoping the park will not only honor the girls, but keep their case on peoples’ minds.

“This guy is somebody’s neighbor. He lives down the street from somebody or down the hallway, whatever it is, and if he looks similar to the sketch we put out there or somebody recognizes it from the photo, call that information in,” Patty said.

Anyone with information can a phone a tip in to 844-459-5786. You can also email tips to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.