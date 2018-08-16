10 arrested in southwest Indiana drug bust

GREENE/SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Ten people are facing charges following a drug bust in Greene and Sullivan counties.

For the last four months, investigators with the Indiana State Police and Greene County Drug Task Force have been working on tips about illegal drug activity in Greene and Sullivan County.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, investigators arrested the following either at their home or during a traffic stop on drug related charges:

35-year-old Adam Decoursey

45-year-old Starla Kendall

48-year-old Travis Lawson

36-year-old Stacey May

34-year-old Ryan Reynolds

33-year-old Richard Taft

54-year-old David Collins

43-year-old Kevin Eberhardt

36-year-old Lacy Bond

25-year-old Chase Cooksey

All ten suspects were jailed in either the Sullivan County Jail or Greene County Jail.