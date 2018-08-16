10 arrested in southwest Indiana drug bust

GREENE/SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Ten people are facing charges following a drug bust in Greene and Sullivan counties.
For the last four months, investigators with the Indiana State Police and Greene County Drug Task Force have been working on tips about illegal drug activity in Greene and Sullivan County.
After obtaining an arrest warrant, investigators arrested the following either at their home or during a traffic stop on drug related charges:
- 35-year-old Adam Decoursey
- 45-year-old Starla Kendall
- 48-year-old Travis Lawson
- 36-year-old Stacey May
- 34-year-old Ryan Reynolds
- 33-year-old Richard Taft
- 54-year-old David Collins
- 43-year-old Kevin Eberhardt
- 36-year-old Lacy Bond
- 25-year-old Chase Cooksey
All ten suspects were jailed in either the Sullivan County Jail or Greene County Jail.