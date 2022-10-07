News

10 dead in 9 shootings just 6 days into October in Indianapolis

Through the afternoon of Oct. 6, 2022, 10 people had been fatally shot in Indianapolis. (WISH Image)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just six days into October, 10 people have been killed in nine deadly shootings, including at least four in the last 24 hours, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The latest shooting happened Thursday afternoon in a near-west side neighborhood in Indianapolis. About 2 p.m. Thursday on King Avenue, near Michigan Street and Belmont Avenue, a man was found fatally shot in a field directly behind a home.

happened Thursday afternoon in a near-west side neighborhood in Indianapolis. About 2 p.m. Thursday on King Avenue, near Michigan Street and Belmont Avenue, a man was found fatally shot in a field directly behind a home. Around 3 a.m. Thursday, officers found a man shot dead in a parking lot on 38th Place, near 38th Street and Post Road. Another man was found shot at a nearby gas station. At last check, IMPD says he is stable.

Another double shooting happened four hours earlier, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, on Hillside Avenue, near East 25th Street and Keystone Avenue. Police found two men shot. One died at the scene. Another was originally listed as critical at a hospital but IMPD said Thursday night that he had died.

A man was found fatally shot about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East 38th Street. That’s a residential area near Keystone Avenue, about a mile east of the State Fairgrounds.

About 6 p.m. Wednesday, 21-year-old Dwight Berryhill was found shot inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of North Tacoma Ave. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue. He died later Wednesday.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, 35-year-old Deandre Halbert died in a shooting at the Irvington Arms Apartments. That’s in the 5300 block of East Washington Street near Ritter Avenue.

Late Monday morning, the body of 36-year-old Darren Gibson was found in a wooded area near Holloway and Langley avenues. That’s in a residential area northeast of the I-70 overpass for Roosevelt and Commerce avenues.

On Sunday, 40-year-old Thomas Talley was fatally shot by Indianapolis police after taking his girlfriend hostage. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD had responded to the 500 block of South Holt Road on a report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon.

The deadly October began Saturday with the fatal shooting of a woman in the 2700 block of East Michigan Street. That’s west of North Rural Street on the near-east side.

Police are now looking for suspects in all of these shootings and are hopeful the community comes forward. Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Officer William Young said, “Yes, we’ve had somewhat of a busy night but we remain faithful. As you know, our homicide numbers are down, but even one homicide is too much.”

A year ago, Indianapolis experienced 34 homicides during October, the deadliest month of 2021.