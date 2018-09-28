1,000 naloxone kits to be given away, training to happen on IUPUI campus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana University is on a mission to help with the opioid crisis in the state. Friday, there will be free training and 1,000 kits will be handed out to the public. The partnership is with Indiana University, IU Health, Overdose Lifeline, and the Indianapolis Public Library.

At 8 a.m in Hine Hall on IUPUI’s campus, a panel of health experts will discuss all things related to opioids.

At 9 and 10 a.m there will be a training on how to administer naloxone followed by the kits being distributed.

The purpose of the event is to educate and train the public.

“The training is a great way to increase the awareness of the opioid problem and it is one of the solutions to help us address that,” said Dr. Jim Mowry, a toxicologist with IU Health.

At the same time, there will be naloxone training and distribution events at four Indianapolis Public Library branches across the city between 10 a.m. and noon at 40-minute intervals. Three of those library locations are in zip codes with the highest rate of overdose-based EMS runs.

The library locations are as follows:

Decatur—5301 Kentucky Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46221

Glendale—6101 N. Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Haughville—2121 W. Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Irvington—5625 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219

More on the training can be found here.