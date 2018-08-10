11-year-old Indy boy’s ‘joy ride’ ends in Greencastle

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-year-old boy took his mom’s car and drove from Indianapolis to Putnam County on Friday morning before he ran out of gas and was found by state police.

The boy’s mother told Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department her son had taken her 2005 black Pontiac Bonneville.

State police from the Putnamville post located the vehicle, with the help of OnStar, on U.S. 40 near County Road 300 East, more than 50 miles from Indianapolis.

The boy told a state trooper he was going to go around the block but decided to keep going. He took Interstate 70 west, traveled north from exit 37 onto State Road 243 and continued on U.S. 40. He told the trooper he decided to drive home but ran out of gas, state police said.

After a discussion with family and a prosecutor’s office, no charges will be filed at this time, state police said.