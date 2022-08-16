News

11-year-old Tell City boys accused of making false 911 calls about active shooter

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Two 11-year-old boys from Perry County were accused of false reporting after making 911 calls about an active shooter at a Tell City elementary school.

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, Tell City dispatchers received three 911 calls from a child on a cell phone, the Tell City Police Department said in a statement.

The first two calls were ended when the caller hung up without saying anything. During the third call, the young caller reported an active shooter at William Tell Elementary School.

Police arrived at the school within minutes and quickly determined that there was no threat.

During the investigation that followed, a school resource officer learned that the phone calls were placed from inside a school bus that was headed away from the school. Soon after, the officer identified the two boys and “initiated criminal juvenile proceedings,” the police department says.

News 8 has reached out to the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office for additional information.