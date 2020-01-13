Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/12 escape during apartment fire

Top Video

12 escape during apartment fire

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Twelve people were able to successfully escape from an apartment building after a fire broke out Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The fire happened at an apartment building in the area of 36th Street and Washington Boulevard around 7 a.m.

Crews said the fire started in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment.

There were no serious injuries. One person did sustain a minor injury from breaking a window in order to escape. That same person was taken to taken to the hospital to be checked out.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

by: Sierra HigniteSierra Hignite /

I

To someone who is not familiar with the signs of human trafficking, a victim could be mistaken for a prostitute or a runaway.
Read the Full Article

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

by: Richard EssexRichard Essex /

I

The tenth homicide of the year occurred on the northwest side of town in the 5900 block of Bastille Lane.
Read the Full Article

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

by: Randall NewsomeRandall Newsome /

I

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Mason Garvey is facing a battle […]
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

Top Video /

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

News /

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

News /

Trump cheered loudly at college football title game

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.