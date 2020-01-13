12 escape during apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Twelve people were able to successfully escape from an apartment building after a fire broke out Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The fire happened at an apartment building in the area of 36th Street and Washington Boulevard around 7 a.m.

Crews said the fire started in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment.

There were no serious injuries. One person did sustain a minor injury from breaking a window in order to escape. That same person was taken to taken to the hospital to be checked out.