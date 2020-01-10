Home/Indiana News, Latest News, News/13 more Indiana flu deaths hikes seasonal tally to 22

13 more Indiana flu deaths hikes seasonal tally to 22

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana recorded 13 flu deaths in the week ending Jan. 4, state health officials said Friday.

That’s brings bringing the total for the 2019-2020 flu season to 22. Eight of those deaths were in Marion County. The state Department of Health has not identified the counties where other deaths occurred.

All of the deaths involved people 25 or older, according to the weekly flu update from the state Department of Health.

By this time in the 2019, Indiana had recorded four flu deaths. In the 2018-2019 season, Indiana flu deaths totaled 113, including 16 in Marion County.

