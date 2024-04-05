13-year-old charged as adult in fatal gas station shooting in Marion

A 13-year-old juvenile was arrested after police say they fatally shot a man during a gas station robbery at a Circle K in Marion, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 13-year-old Marion boy has been charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting in March at a city gas station and convenience store, the Marion Police Department says.

Police had identified the man as 24-year-old Byron Dennis Jr. of Anderson.

Zaiden M. Guy was charged in Grant Circuit Court with six felonies: two counts of murder; a count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury; a count of unlawful carrying of a handgun; theft; and criminal recklessness for shooting a firearm into a building.

One murder count was for the intentional killing, while the second count was for a murder during the commission of another crime.

Online court records did not show an initial hearing has been set for Guy.

Grant County dispatchers received a 911 call at 7:52 p.m. March 11 reporting a person shot at the Circle K gas station at 901 E. Bradford St. That’s in northeastern Marion by a residential area and an elementary school.

Officers arrived to find Dennis lying in the entry of the store with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Security camera footage captured the 13-year-old suspect. Police conducted surveillance on a home in the 500 block of East Highland Drive, a three-minute drive north of the gas station, where Guy was taken into custody.

The Grant County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to a News 8 request for more information on the charges.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Capt. Josh Zigler with the Marion Police Criminal Investigation Division at 765-668-4417.