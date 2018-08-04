13-year-old girl hospitalized after being accidentally shot in cheek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a gun was accidentally discharged and caused a girl to be hospitalized Friday night.

It happened just before 10:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Coyner Avenue when officers responded to a person shot run.

Upon arrival, police found a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the cheek. She was later transported to the hospital in good condition.

Investigators later discovered that while adults were in the front room of the residence, the victim was in a back room with other juveniles when a boy produced a firearm. The gun accidentally discharged when it struck the girl in the cheek.

The boy stayed on scene and is currently cooperating with investigators.