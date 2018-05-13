14 taken to hospitals after ingesting synthetic drugs downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Medics transported 14 people to hospitals in connection with what authorities believe were symptoms related to smoking or ingesting synthetic drugs.

Officers responded to several reports of a person down in the blocks surrounding Market and Delaware street on Saturday afternoon. They arrived and called for medical assistance after finding patients that had lost consciousness due to what appeared to be ingestion of those synthetic drugs, or spice, a release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

During the course of those calls, 14 people were transported to hospitals for treatment, Brian Bokkelen with Indianapolis EMS said. Bokkelen said the incidents were under investigation by IMPD and that EMS continued to monitor the situation.

Officers could not use Narcan because spice is not an opiate and Narcan has been shown to be ineffective in reversing the drug’s effects, a release from police said.

Police said they moved quickly to call in additional ambulances and medical personnel as well as to search for additional victims in the area to treat symptoms as soon as possible. They also brought in narcotics officers to investigate.

There had been no reported fatalities in connection with the incidents downtown as of Saturday night, Bokkelen said.