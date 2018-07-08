14-year-old grandson of Westfield mayor dies following car crash

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The mayor of Westfield has released a message to the community for their prayers and support after the passing of his grandson.
Mayor Andy Cook announced on Facebook that his 14-year-old grandson Zachary Hyde died from injuries sustained in a car crash last weekend. Cook said that the Hyde was with his family on a vacation trip when their vehicle was rear-ended.
The rest of Cook’s message read:
He was a remarkable young man. Our heart, as a family, is broken.
We have faith in a God that will see us through this. I am thankful that, although physically and emotionally injured, the rest of our family has survived this tragedy.
God allowed us to be in Zachary’s presence for 14 wonderful years. We cherish every single moment. We are devastated but if we can say one thing from this place of despair, it would be to embrace your loved ones every chance you can.
We thank you for all the prayers and support.
Mayor Andy and Barb Cook