15-year-old boy detained after Westfield neighborhood vandalism

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A 15-year-old boy is being detained in connection with a spate of vandalism in a city neighborhood.

Westfield Police Department said in a Facebook post that it has responded to multiple reports of vandalism in the Ashford Place-Andover North neighborhood since April 21. On at least three dates, residents reported damage to their vehicles in the neighborhood near East 186th Street and Moontown Road.

On Thursday, after reviewing video evidence and speaking with residents, police said detectives identified the suspect, a 15-year old boy.

Detective Anthony Howard completed a juvenile detention report for mischief, unlawful entry of motor vehicle and theft. The boy was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Services Center in Noblesville, where he is being detained.