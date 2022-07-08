News

15-year-old girl dead after crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Danielle Siebert, a 15-year-old girl from Bringhurst, is dead after a single vehicle crash in rural Carroll County Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to a report of a crash on CR 200E between CR 300S and 400S in southeastern Carroll County between the towns of Flora and Burlington.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders arrived to the scene to find that Siebert, and 16-year-old passenger Jackson Crow, appeared to have been ejected from a 2005 Honda Accord.

A report released by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office states that for reasons unknown, the southbound car left the east side of the country road and then began rolling into a standing cornfield. As the vehicle rolled, evidence at the scene indicates that both Siebert and Crow were not seat belted and were ejected from the car.

Siebert was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carroll County coroner. Crow, of rural Delphi, was flown to an area hospital with serious internal injuries.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology reports to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation alongside the Carroll County Coroner and the Indiana State Police.