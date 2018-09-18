15-year-old leads Kokomo police on chase before fatal collision

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Officials with the Kokomo Police Department are investigating after a chase lead to a fatal collision Tuesday.

Police were originally alerted about a stolen black Honda Civic from Battleground, Indiana around 7 a.m., with the driver considered to be possibly armed and dangerous and on their way to Kokomo to harm an individual.

The vehicle was later observed in Kokomo by officers just before noon in the area of Main Street and Vaile Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop. A collision between the driver and a Ford Taurus eventually took place in the 500 block of South Dixon Road.

The driver of the Civic, 15-year-old Travis Abston, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Taurus was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.