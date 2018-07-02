17 people charged over April fight at Greenwood Sikh temple

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper on Monday morning filed charges against 17 people that police say took part in a fight at a Sikh temple in Greenwood on April 15.

All 17 are charged with disorderly conduct for their roles in the April brawl, and two are charged with battery resulting in bodily injury. One suspect is accused of macing another temple member during the melee and the second is accused of hitting someone with a stick that had nails sticking out of it.

Greenwood Police, after the fight was over, said the fight started over a process to select temple leaders, which happens every two years. The altercation was over relinquishing the power among leaders within the temple, according to Greenwood Deputy Police Chief James Ison. He said he believes there was a worship service going on when the fight broke out. While part of the ceremonial dress includes daggers, Ison said no one was reported stabbed. Nine people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

About 150 people were inside at the time, including men, women and children. Nine reported minor injuries.

These suspects are charged with both disorderly conduct and battery resulting in bodily injury: Amardeep Singh and Harpreet Singh.

These suspects are charged with both disorderly conduct: Karanjit Mann, Rupinderjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Gurpreet Grewal, Jagir Singh, Jasdeep Singh Pawra, P​​armdeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Mindha, Satnam Singh, Gurnam Singh, Rubaldeep Pawra, Balbir Singh, Baljinder Singh and Balwinder Kahkh.