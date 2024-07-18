17-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for attempted murder on Wednesday morning.

At 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Wayne officers arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in connection to a shooting that occurred at 12:37 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Glenmary Drive. That is a residential area on the city’s southeast side. The juvenile was arrested without incident and taken to the Allen County Juvenile Justice Center. He was preliminarily charged with attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.